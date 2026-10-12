Cambodia offers Azerbaijani investors tax incentives for up to 12 years

Cambodia is prepared to offer foreign investors a wide array of competitive advantages, ranging from a young, skilled workforce and an open business climate to tax holidays of up to 12 years, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

The head of the Cambodian government emphasized six core competitive advantages attracting foreign investors to the national economy. First, he cited a vibrant, tech-savvy workforce, with 60% of Cambodia's population under 35 years of age. Second is an open and liberal business environment featuring tax exemptions for up to 12 years, full foreign ownership rights, and no restrictions on capital repatriation.

Hun Manet noted that ongoing reforms have transformed the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) into a single-window system for processing investment applications.

"Third, the government guarantees comprehensive investor support, including post-investment assistance through the CDC and permanent consultation mechanisms such as the Government-Private Sector Forum led by the Prime Minister," Hun Manet said. "Fourth, strategic geographic positioning at the heart of ASEAN and major infrastructure initiatives, notably the construction of the Funan Techo Canal, enhance logistical integration and reduce transport costs. Fifth, Cambodia's membership in ASEAN, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and free trade agreements with China, South Korea, and the UAE provide broad access to major regional and global markets."

The sixth advantage, according to the prime minister, is the government's commitment to green economic development. As of July 2026, the share of renewable energy in Cambodia's energy mix reached 63%, with plans to raise it to 70% by 2030 and achieve full carbon neutrality by 2050.