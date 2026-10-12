Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan for first time in seven years

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Azerbaijan for the first time in seven years, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing today.

According to Report, she said Wang Yi would attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"On October 15, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to be held in Baku, as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wang Yi's visit to Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria will take place from October 14 to 20," Mao Ning said.

She stressed that this would be Wang Yi's first official visit to Azerbaijan in the past seven years.

"The Chinese foreign minister will hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. We believe this visit will help fully implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state and lead to new outcomes in bilateral cooperation across various fields," she added.