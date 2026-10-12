Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan for first time in seven years

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:42
    Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan for first time in seven years

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Azerbaijan for the first time in seven years, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing today.

    According to Report, she said Wang Yi would attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    "On October 15, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to be held in Baku, as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wang Yi's visit to Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria will take place from October 14 to 20," Mao Ning said.

    She stressed that this would be Wang Yi's first official visit to Azerbaijan in the past seven years.

    "The Chinese foreign minister will hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. We believe this visit will help fully implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state and lead to new outcomes in bilateral cooperation across various fields," she added.

    Xi Jinping Wang Yi Azerbaijan-China relations
    Çinin XİN başçısı yeddi il ərzində ilk dəfə Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД КНР впервые за семь лет посетит Азербайджан
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed