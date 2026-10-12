Azerbaijan participates in OIV World Congress in China

Azerbaijan is participating in the 47th World Congress of Vine and Wine and the 24th General Assembly of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) in Yinchuan, the capital of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, the congress is being held under the theme "Shaping New Paradigms for the Global Vine and Wine Sector: Transforming to Meet Challenges, Innovating to Ensure Revitalization and Strengthening Sustainability to Build a Shared Future."

The event has brought together leading international experts to discuss the main scientific, technical and economic challenges facing the sector. Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, alongside officials from various countries, representatives of relevant state bodies, executives of viticulture and winemaking companies, experts and researchers.

Discussions at the congress cover integrated approaches to sustainable grape production, technological innovation and adapting winemaking to future requirements, sustainable legal and economic models in a changing market, improvements in production and consumption, and health and social sustainability across the vine and wine value chain.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the congress and General Assembly, Mammadov said winemaking has historically been one of the important branches of Azerbaijan's agriculture and continues to make a significant contribution to the national economy.

Highlighting the socio-economic importance of the viticulture and winemaking sector, the minister said its sustainable development is one of Azerbaijan's key strategic objectives. He noted that Azerbaijani wines stand out in international markets for their high quality, rich heritage and distinctive natural characteristics.

It was noted that the total area of vineyards in Azerbaijan reached 14,900 hectares last year, with grape varieties intended for wine production accounting for 37% of the cultivated area.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 210,900 tons of grapes and 684,000 decaliters of wine, while wine exports amounted to 155,000 decaliters. Azerbaijan's main wine export markets were Russia, Türkiye and Belarus.

Mammadov particularly highlighted the modernization of existing infrastructure and the establishment of small-scale winemaking enterprises among the strategic priorities for the development of viticulture and winemaking.

Preferential and targeted financing opportunities are also being created to improve the efficiency, competitiveness and sustainability of Azerbaijan's viticulture sector, including measures aimed at climate change adaptation, the introduction of water-saving irrigation systems and the development of smart agriculture technologies.

The minister stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to achieve these strategic goals. He said the OIV is a reliable partner for Azerbaijan and that the country is interested in expanding cooperation with the organization.

The five-day congress will also feature exhibitions, networking events and parallel technical sessions, as well as visits to industrial facilities.

Mammadov also gave an interview to Chinese media representatives, discussing the expansion of agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, the application of modern agricultural technologies, the development of trade in agricultural products, and the main goals and priorities of Azerbaijan's 2026–2030 State Program for the agricultural sector.

The minister emphasized the importance of the State Program in increasing agricultural production and competitiveness, promoting innovation and ensuring the sector's sustainable development.