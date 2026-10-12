Mikayil Jabbarov: Cambodia can help Azerbaijan expand cotton processing

Azerbaijan could benefit from Cambodia's experience in turning raw cotton into finished products, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, Jabbarov said Cambodian garments and footwear are already represented in the Azerbaijani market.

"Our goal is to explore ways to expand our industrial cooperation, as well as increase exports in this area. Azerbaijan is a producer of raw cotton. Instead of exporting raw fiber, turning it into finished products is one of the areas in which Cambodia has achieved major success," he said.

The minister also said the two countries are discussing access to new markets for agricultural products.

"Food security is a priority for both countries. We believe our cooperation could cover processing, packaging, storage and quality assurance, as well as workforce training. Closer cooperation in food safety standards and certification will help agricultural products from both countries reach new consumers," Jabbarov said.

He added that Azerbaijan and Cambodia could also identify new logistics routes.

"In the field of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, Azerbaijan's energy resources and connectivity capabilities create a strong foundation. This provides significant potential for the development of data centers and artificial intelligence. We also see opportunities for cooperation in digital government and paperless trade," he said.

Jabbarov noted that Cambodia, as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), could serve as a gateway to Southeast Asia for Azerbaijani companies.

"That is why I encourage our private and state-owned enterprises to take a closer look at the opportunities available in this rapidly growing market. Our logistics operators should work together to identify commercially viable routes," the minister added.