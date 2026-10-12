Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
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    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Cambodia exploring opportunities to establish joint production facilities in various sectors

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 17:06
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Cambodia exploring opportunities to establish joint production facilities in various sectors

    Azerbaijan and Cambodia are exploring opportunities to establish joint production facilities across various sectors, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a joint press statement with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Report informs.

    The president noted that the parties also discussed prospects for developing tourism and cooperation in the field of education.

    "We also discussed the possibility of establishing joint manufacturing facilities in different industrial areas, as well as tourism opportunities and education.

    We had hundreds of Cambodian students studying in Azerbaijan during the times of the Soviet Union. So, we think that we need to restore this tradition and create mutual opportunities for students to study in both countries, which will also help establish closer people-to-people contacts," Ilham Aliyev added.

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    İlham Əliyev: Sovet dövründə Azərbaycanda kambocalı tələbələrin təhsil alması ənənəsini bərpa etmək lazımdır
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан и Камбоджа изучают возможности создания совместных производств в различных отраслях
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