ITA: Over 20 Italian companies to participate in BakuBuild 2026

Stay up to date with the top news!

Italy will participate in the 31st Caspian International Construction Exhibition, BakuBuild 2026, as the main partner country, featuring a national pavilion with 24 participating companies, according to the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) office in Baku, Report informs.

The companies will showcase solutions in construction, engineering, and architecture.

Italy's participation is organized by the Italian Trade Agency in cooperation with ANIMA, the Federation of Italian Associations of Mechanical and Engineering Industries, and FINCO, the federation representing manufacturers of construction products and equipment, service providers, and specialized contractors.

The initiative aims to present innovative Italian developments and expand opportunities for industrial and commercial cooperation with Azerbaijani companies.

The national stand will feature engineering solutions, modern equipment, innovative materials, energy efficiency technologies, and developments for sustainable urban infrastructure.

The Italian side will focus heavily on B2B business meetings, establishing new corporate contacts, and exchanging experience with Azerbaijani partners, which is expected to foster long-term industrial cooperation and joint projects.

The official opening ceremony of the Italian national pavilion will take place on October 14, the first day of the exhibition, with the participation of official representatives and diplomats from both countries.