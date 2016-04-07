19 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 8, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The morning will be foggy in some places. South-east wind in the daytime.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 Cat night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. But the intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.