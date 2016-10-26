16 foreigners held for illegal hunting in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ 137 citizens were detained, 119 hunting weapons, 415 cartridges, 17 illegally captive animals seized as a result of raids for prevention of illegal hunting of wild birds and animals held by employees of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources during 10 months of 2016, Report informs.

At the same time, 16 foreigners including citizens of United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria were detained for illegal hunting in administrative territories of Beylagan, Imishli, Hajigabul, Bilasuvar, Khizi, Khachmaz and Guba and “Aggyol” national park and their birds used in falconry were set free.

The ministry informs, 144 persons were fined total AZN 162600 for violation of administrative regulations.

Letters for deportation of foreigners engaged in illegal hunting were sent to the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.