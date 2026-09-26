Video of Ilham Aliyev's participation in AIIF 2026 posted on his social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 26 September, 2026
- 13:58
A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) has been published on his social media accounts.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyev II Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq İnvestisiya Forumunda iştirak edib. pic.twitter.com/vspba5lPPh— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) September 26, 2026
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