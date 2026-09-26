Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Video of Ilham Aliyev's participation in AIIF 2026 posted on his social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:58
    Video of Ilham Aliyev's participation in AIIF 2026 posted on his social media accounts

    A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) has been published on his social media accounts.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin sosial media hesablarında II Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq İnvestisiya Forumunda iştirakına dair video paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликовано видео об участии в AIIF 2026
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