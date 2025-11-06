Victory March underway in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
- 06 November, 2025
- 10:44
A military march is being held in Khankandi, Azerbaijan, to mark the 5th anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day.
According to Report, the march began at the city's central square.
The procession, accompanied by a military orchestra, is continuing along designated routes through the city's main streets and will conclude at Khankandi's Victory Square.
Residents have gathered along the streets to greet the soldiers and chant victory slogans in celebration.
Victory March underway in Azerbaijan's Khankandi#Report #ReportAz #ReportNewsAz #Azerbaijan #VictoryMarch #Khankandi pic.twitter.com/WEMSl3NAmH— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) November 6, 2025
