    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ICT
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 11:13
    Telecommunications infrastructure expanded in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur in 2025

    In 2025, modern telecommunications infrastructure was established in nine cities and 27 villages and settlements in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan, Aztelekom LLC told Report.

    Some 4,308 new subscribers, both households and businesses, were connected to the network in the liberated territories during the reporting period.

    Twenty-five optical line terminals (OLTs) were installed in the regions, ensuring stable and high-speed internet using GPON technology.

    Furthermore, as part of the 2025 plan, the construction of 25 trunk communication lines with a total length of approximately 1,000 kilometers was fully completed, significantly increasing the reliability and security of the telecommunications network in the region.

    Aztelekom Azerbaijan telecommunications sector
