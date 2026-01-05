Azerbaijan imports over $2.4B worth of goods from Türkiye

Azerbaijan imported goods worth $2.412 billion from Türkiye in 2025, an increase of 2.7% compared to 2024, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Ministry of Trade.

Supplies to Azerbaijan accounted for 1% of Türkiye's total exports last year.

During the reporting period, Türkiye's total exports rose by 5.1% year-on-year to reach $237.371 billion.

Germany was Türkiye's largest export destination, importing goods worth $19.835 billion, up 9.7% compared to a year earlier. The UK followed with $14.178 billion, an increase of 11.8%, while exports to the US totaled $13.163 billion, down 2%. Italy imported Turkish goods worth $12.358 billion, up 3%.

In December alone, Türkiye exported goods worth $248.915 million to Azerbaijan, which was 19% less than in the same month of the previous year. Monthly exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 1.1% of Türkiye's total exports during that period.