GCSP: EU may support TRIPP based on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline model

Digital transformation is essential to making the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) efficient and competitive, reads an article by the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP), Report informs.

"Building on its experience with the European Rail Traffic Management System, Brussels can – if requested by Armenia and Azerbaijan – assist in the design and deployment of digital customs and transit platforms that enable seamless electronic data exchange, paperless documentation and real-time cargo tracking," reads the article.

"By supporting the adoption of standardised customs codes, e-seals and smart logistics technologies such as radio frequency identification, the EU would help align the TRIPP's operational systems with TRACECA and European digital standards. EU-led capacity-building programmes on Integrated Border Management could strengthen the skills of customs and border authorities, reduce delays, and promote legal and procedural harmonisation along the TRIPP if Armenia and Azerbaijan request such support.

In parallel, the EU can play a funding role in creating a technical coordination platform among Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, and Georgia – potentially cochaired by the EU and the US – to harmonise regulations, synchronise technical standards, and facilitate data exchange. The EU could apply its experience with transnational corridor management to help develop real-time data-sharing systems, digital dashboards, and monitoring tools to track cargo flows, identify bottlenecks, and coordinate infrastructure maintenance.

In the same vein, the EU can provide legal advice to assist participating states in drafting and updating intergovernmental transit agreements in line with international transport conventions and European best practices to ensure a coherent and rules-based operational framework. To complement these institutional efforts, the EU could also convene experts from neighbouring countries to form a joint research platform or academic consortium that delivers high-quality analyses that support governments and EU institutions in evidence-based decision-making."

Landmine contamination remains one of the most serious obstacles to recovery and development, restricting access to farmland, delaying construction and disrupting trade routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the author proposes expanding funding for mine clearance programs, including the provision of detection drones, specialized equipment, and development of mapping and data management systems, as well as training and certification of local teams. A multi-year funding framework within the Team Europe initiative is proposed as a sustainable support mechanism.

"The EU can approach the TRIPP with the same strategic vision that guided the development of the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. In the 1990s, Azerbaijan lacked the financial resources to develop its energy infrastructure but strong political backing and investment from the EU, the US and international companies made the BTC project a reality through political, technical and economic support," reads the article. "In a similar way the TRIPP now requires robust political, technical and economic support from the EU and the US. Such engagement would strengthen the EU's diversification of trade and transport routes, enhance regional interconnectivity and lay the groundwork for future strategic infrastructure and economic projects across the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea region. The EU's potential contribution to the TRIPP should be guided by the explicit consent of the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan, ensuring that its role reinforces rather than replaces local ownership. Although TRIPP aligns strongly with the transport, economic and strategic interests of the EU, its credibility and long-term viability depend on Armenia and Azerbaijan retaining full ownership of the process, with the EU serving as a supportive and complementary partner."