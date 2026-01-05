Oil spill at 25 Years of Independence field in Uzbekistan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 12:07
    An oil-containing liquid leak occurred at the 25 Years of Independence hydrocarbon field in the Surkhandarya region of southern Uzbekistan, one of the largest in the country, Uzbek media noted referring to the press service of the country's Ministry of Energy, Report informs.

    "An oil-containing liquid (petroleum liquid) was detected at the M-25 field in the Boysun district," reads the statement.

    The situation is under constant monitoring, and the oil leak has been contained. The collected oil liquid is being transported to a special site with two isolated sludge ponds, each with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters.

    "Analytical studies of the oil liquid samples are underway. Based on the results, processing options will be explored, and geological exploration is ongoing," the press service added.

    The field's reserves amount to approximately 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

