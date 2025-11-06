Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Victory March begins in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 10:57
    Victory March begins in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    A Victory March is being held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, to commemorate November 8-Victory Day, Report informs.

    The march began at the city's Flag Square and will continue to the Fortress walls.

    The procession, accompanied by a military orchestra, also includes representatives of the public and members of law enforcement agencies.

    Şuşada hərbçilərin Zəfər yürüşü başlayıb
    В Шуше начался марш Победы военнослужащих

