Victory March begins in Azerbaijan's Shusha
Domestic policy
- 06 November, 2025
- 10:57
A Victory March is being held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, to commemorate November 8-Victory Day, Report informs.
The march began at the city's Flag Square and will continue to the Fortress walls.
The procession, accompanied by a military orchestra, also includes representatives of the public and members of law enforcement agencies.
