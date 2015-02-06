Vice-Speaker: "Family can not only refer to the religious laws"

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Newlyweds need to know about the existence of the Family Code, and be familiar with the laws."

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said at a conference on "The challenges of the modern era: unity of the family and religious values."

According to B.Muradova, the family can not be invoked only on Shariat and religious laws: "As a people, living in a secular country, we need to look at these issues from the perspective of national and spiritual values."

Vice-Speaker noted that, in society, along with the laws, the important role play the national and spiritual values: "First of all you need to refer to the law. People should not go after false calls, some of which has reactionary character. Threatening calls may result in a violation of stability."