Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 17:29
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration

    A festive event marking the anniversary of the Historic Victory was held at the Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Centre.

    According to Report, the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center; Lu Mei, China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan; Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs; and other guests.

    One of the highlights of the celebration was a vibrant program prepared by the children. Their performances and handmade creative works were warmly received by the guests, who showed great interest in their efforts.

    An important part of the event was the presentation of equipment donated to the centre by the Chinese side. The new equipment will help expand the centre's technical and material resources and further improve the conditions for the children's daily care.

    Creating an environment where every child is heard, understood, surrounded by love and feels safe is one of the key priorities of state policy on children and efforts to build a healthy society.

    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration
    Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Center hosts celebration

    Leyla Aliyeva Arzu Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Baku Media Center Bahar Muradova State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs Lu Mei
    Photo
    "Tut Əlimdən" Uşaq Reabilitasiya Mərkəzində Tarixi Zəfərin ildönümü münasibətilə şənlik keçirilib
    Photo
    В Детском реабилитационном центре Tut Əlimdən прошло праздничное мероприятие
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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