A festive event marking the anniversary of the Historic Victory was held at the Tut Əlimdən Children's Rehabilitation Centre.

According to Report, the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center; Lu Mei, China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan; Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs; and other guests.

One of the highlights of the celebration was a vibrant program prepared by the children. Their performances and handmade creative works were warmly received by the guests, who showed great interest in their efforts.

An important part of the event was the presentation of equipment donated to the centre by the Chinese side. The new equipment will help expand the centre's technical and material resources and further improve the conditions for the children's daily care.

Creating an environment where every child is heard, understood, surrounded by love and feels safe is one of the key priorities of state policy on children and efforts to build a healthy society.