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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on November 8, Fahrettin Altun, head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, wrote on X, Report informs.

The visit will coincide with Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting will take place in Garabagh between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting will cover various aspects of Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation, as well as regional and global issues.