State commission set up to investigate causes and eliminate consequences of fire in high-rise building in Baku

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order setting up a special state commission to investigate causes and eliminate consequences of fire in a multi-storey building in Baku’s Binagadi district.

Under the presidential order, chaired by deputy prime minister Abid Sharifov, the commission will consist of the Prosecutor General, ministers of internal affairs, emergency situations, national security, health, finance, labor and social protection of population, and head of Baku City Executive Authority.

The commission must elaborate an immediate plan of action to eliminate consequences of fire, including evaluation of damage, provision of financial assistance to and temporary resettlement of those affected, and treatment of the injured.

The President instructed the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the ministries of internal affairs and emergency situations to investigate the causes of fire and bring those responsible to justice.