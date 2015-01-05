 Top
    Close photo mode

    Starting date of Milli Mejlis's spring session revealed

    The spring session lasts up to May 31

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis's spring session will be held on February 2, as the first day of February is Sunday, Report informs. 

    Thus, according to the parliament's Internal Regulations, the spring session of Parliament begins on February 1. In accordance with the regulations, if the 1st of February is Sunday, the session kicks off on first working day after it.

    The spring session lasts up to May 31.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi