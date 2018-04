Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session has completed.

Report informs, speaker of the parliament Ogtay Asadov said that the extraordinary plenary session called for next month.

"In this regard, decision was made at the request of 76 deputies."

In the end, the national anthem was played.

Thus, the spring session of parliament ended.