Spiritual Values Week kicks off in Karabakh

Spiritual Values Week has officially begun in Karabakh, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory achieved in the Patriotic War.

According to Report"s Karabakh Bureau, the initiative is jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Karabakh University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology under the Committee, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

The program began with a visit by students and faculty from the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology (AIT) to the liberated territories along the "Victory Road" - a route symbolizing Azerbaijan"s historic triumph in the 2020 war.

As part of the visit, participants traveled to the village of Garakhanbayli in Fuzuli District, where the first battles of the war took place, and paid tribute at a memorial erected in honor of fallen soldiers.

The delegation then continued to Zangilan District, where they visited the mosque and received detailed information about its history, the destruction it suffered during the occupation, and the ongoing restoration efforts. The trip concluded with a stop at the historic Khudafarin Bridge in Jabrayil District.

The project aims to strengthen young people's sense of national identity and promote attachment to Azerbaijan"s moral values, historical traditions, and cultural heritage.