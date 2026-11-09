Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Shusha celebrates Victory Day and City Day with fireworks

    Domestic policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 01:24
    Shusha celebrates Victory Day and City Day with fireworks

    A fireworks display was held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and Shusha City Day, Report informs.

    Bright colors lit up the sky, adding to the festive atmosphere for residents.

    Shusha celebrates Victory Day and City Day with fireworks
    Shusha celebrates Victory Day and City Day with fireworks

    November 8 – Victory Day Shusha City Day
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    Şuşada Zəfər Günü atəşfəşanlıqla qeyd olunub
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    В Шуше День Победы отмечен фейерверком
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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