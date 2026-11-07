Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 20:53
    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, Report informs.

    "Excellency,

    On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I wish to extend our heartiest felicitations on the anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-Day Patriotic War.

    This historic day stands as a fitting testament to the courage, unity, and indomitable resolve of Azerbaijan in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Today, Azerbaijan stands strong and confident, reaping the fruits of its momentous victory into reconstruction, development, and the promise of lasting prosperity for its people.

    Your Excellency's visionary and sagacious leadership has been the guiding light of this remarkable national journey.

    Pakistan takes great pride in the exceptional strength of our bilateral relationship, characterized by our mutual trust, shared values, and deep-rooted fraternal ties.

    We remain unwavering in our commitment to translate our special relationship with Azerbaijan, into a robust, multifaceted, and a dynamic strategic partnership, in the days ahead.

    It is in the same spirit, that we look forward to Your Excellency's long-awaited visit to Pakistan, at mutually convenient dates.

    It is my firm belief that Your Excellency's presence in Islamabad, would provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, regional, and global issues, as well as formally launch a number of mutually beneficial initiatives, to further strengthen our strategic and economic partnership.

    Availing myself of this opportunity, I convey my prayers and best wishes for Your Excellency's continued good health, happiness, and success, as well as for peace, progress, and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Shehbaz Sharif November 8 – Victory Day
    Şahbaz Şərif İlham Əliyevi Zəfər Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Шахбаз Шариф поздравил Ильхама Алиева по случаю Дня победы Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    02:07
    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war
    Region
    01:53
    Photo
    Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Other countries
    01:48
    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Photo
    Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Karabakh
    22:27
    Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    21:40
    Photo
    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    20:53
    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Domestic policy
    20:40
    Video
    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity
    Economy
    All News Feed