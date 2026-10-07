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    School in Aghdam district named Aikol Manas

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:07
    School in Aghdam district named Aikol Manas

    The secondary school in the village of Khidirli, Aghdam district, has been named Aikol Manas.

    According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    The Ministry of Science and Education and the Executive Authority of Aghdam city were instructed to take the necessary measures arising from the decree.

    The school's name is derived from the names of the famous Kyrgyz epic "Manas" and Lake Aikol in Kyrgyzstan.

    The foundation of the educational institution was laid by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in April 2024.

    Ali Asadov Aghdam Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations
    Ağdamdakı Xıdırlı kənd məktəbinə Ayköl Manasın adı verilib
    Школе в Агдамском районе присвоено имя "Айкёл Манас"
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