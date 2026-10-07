School in Aghdam district named Aikol Manas

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The secondary school in the village of Khidirli, Aghdam district, has been named Aikol Manas.

According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Ministry of Science and Education and the Executive Authority of Aghdam city were instructed to take the necessary measures arising from the decree.

The school's name is derived from the names of the famous Kyrgyz epic "Manas" and Lake Aikol in Kyrgyzstan.

The foundation of the educational institution was laid by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in April 2024.