Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over announcement of Children's Rights Month

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement in connection with the declaration of October 20 to November 20 as "Children's Rights Month," Report informs.

The statement notes that ensuring the protection of children's rights is a key aspect of protecting human rights and fostering an inclusive society based on equal opportunities.

"Every child should grow up in a safe, healthy environment where they can realize their potential. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1989, is a fundamental international document that sets standards for the protection of children's rights and defines the obligations of the member states. Azerbaijan has acceded to this Convention and actively supports it.

Our country regularly implements reforms to ensure, protect, and promote children's rights, building a strong legal framework and institutional structure to ensure a decent standard of living for children.

Considering the above, I invite all state and local government bodies, civil society institutions, and other relevant organizations working on children's rights to actively join Children's Rights Month and conduct targeted events to protect the constitutional rights of children.

I believe that every initiative during the month will contribute to more effective protection of children's rights," reads the statement.