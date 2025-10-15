Resettlement underway in 19 locations in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

Work is ongoing to resettle former IDPs in 19 liberated settlements, including the Karkijahan settlement in Khankendi city, 7 villages in the Aghdara district, and 11 villages in the Khojaly district, according to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, Report informs.

Elchin Yusubov, the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative, speaking at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum held in Khankendi on October 15, emphasized that the forum showcases large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts, the application of modern urban planning principles, and sustainable development in the region.

"This forum also highlights the importance of international cooperation and experience exchange. It is not just a forum but a symbol of rebuilding, restoration, and development in our liberated lands. Khankendi is shaping up as a model for Azerbaijan's future, with projects based on human-centered development and ecological balance," Yusubov said.

More than 22,000 people have already resettled in their native lands, he added.

Yusubov also shared that over 65 million manats ($38.2 million) have been invested in the region, creating jobs for more than 3,000 people at operational facilities.

"The forum in Xankendi provides an important platform to discuss international cooperation, green energy, and sustainable development principles, giving new impetus to Karabakh"s future growth," he concluded.