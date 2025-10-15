Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Resettlement underway in 19 locations in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

    Domestic policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 13:27
    Resettlement underway in 19 locations in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

    Work is ongoing to resettle former IDPs in 19 liberated settlements, including the Karkijahan settlement in Khankendi city, 7 villages in the Aghdara district, and 11 villages in the Khojaly district, according to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, Report informs.

    Elchin Yusubov, the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative, speaking at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum held in Khankendi on October 15, emphasized that the forum showcases large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts, the application of modern urban planning principles, and sustainable development in the region.

    "This forum also highlights the importance of international cooperation and experience exchange. It is not just a forum but a symbol of rebuilding, restoration, and development in our liberated lands. Khankendi is shaping up as a model for Azerbaijan's future, with projects based on human-centered development and ecological balance," Yusubov said.

    More than 22,000 people have already resettled in their native lands, he added.

    Yusubov also shared that over 65 million manats ($38.2 million) have been invested in the region, creating jobs for more than 3,000 people at operational facilities.

    "The forum in Xankendi provides an important platform to discuss international cooperation, green energy, and sustainable development principles, giving new impetus to Karabakh"s future growth," he concluded.

    Azerbaijan 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum Khankendi Elchin Yusubov
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə 19 yaşayış məntəqəsinə köçlə bağlı işlər aparılır
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана ведутся работы по переселению в 19 населенных пунктов

    Latest News

    14:01

    CIS intelligence chiefs to convene in Samarkand

    Region
    13:52

    British expert: Shusha smarter than some European cities

    Infrastructure
    13:45

    Polycentric planning at the core of Baku's urban future

    Infrastructure
    13:39
    Video

    Turkish Haber Global covers 3rd Azerbaijan National Urbanism Forum in Khankendi

    Region
    13:27

    Resettlement underway in 19 locations in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

    Domestic policy
    13:20

    Official: Azerbaijan observes positive trends in health tourism

    Tourism
    13:01

    Malaysian minister: Azerbaijan's role in global urban planning processes has deepened

    Infrastructure
    12:58

    UN-HABITAT supports Azerbaijan in creating climate-resilient cities along Caspian Sea

    Infrastructure
    12:56
    Photo

    10th International Italian Cuisine Week opens in Baku

    Other
    All News Feed