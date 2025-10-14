Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's Aghdara
Domestic policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 17:55
Employees of the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson's Office have examined a mass grave discovered in the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district and collected factual evidence, Report informs.
An update based on the findings will be prepared and presented to the public and international organizations.
Previously, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages reported the discovery of the remains of more than 10 individuals, presumably Azerbaijani servicemen, in Aghdara.
Latest News
18:05
IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in SeptemberEnergy
17:59
IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
17:57
Photo
Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief ministerForeign policy
17:55
Photo
Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's AghdaraDomestic policy
17:55
Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol outputEnergy
17:42
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in BakuForeign policy
17:40
Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%Energy
17:25
Photo
Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in PakistanForeign policy
17:25