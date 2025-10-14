Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    14 October, 2025
    • 17:55
    Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Employees of the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson's Office have examined a mass grave discovered in the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district and collected factual evidence, Report informs.

    An update based on the findings will be prepared and presented to the public and international organizations.

    Previously, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages reported the discovery of the remains of more than 10 individuals, presumably Azerbaijani servicemen, in Aghdara.

