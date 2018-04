Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 18, repeat parliamentary election will be held at Agdash constituency No.90. The election to the Milli Majlis will be monitored by over 500 local and 5 foreign observers.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said on Tuesday.

He said that, the foreign observers represent the Council of Europe.