Remembrance Day events held in Aghsu, Goychay, Zardab and Kurdamir

Events were held in the Central Aran regions of Aghsu, Goychay and Zardab on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

According to Report"s Upper Shirvan bureau, participants in Aghsu visited the Heroes Complex and Martyrs" Alley.

A tree-planting campaign was also held in the territory of Pirhasanli village.

The event was attended by Aghsu District Executive Authority Head Rovshan Bagirov, heads of the district's law enforcement agencies, martyrs' families, war veterans and members of the public.

During the event, Rovshan Baghirov spoke about the combat path of the martyrs and veterans who wrote a glorious chapter in history during the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. He noted that each of them was a hero and that they are a source of pride for everyone today.

A visit was also made to the Martyrs' Alley in Goychay on the occasion of Remembrance Day. District Executive Authority Head Orkhan Mursalov, together with Milli Majlis deputies Sabir Hajiyev and Mazahir Efendiyev, heads of local law enforcement agencies, martyrs' families, war veterans and members of the public, visited the Martyrs' Alley.

District officials and other participants laid flowers at the graves of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the lands and paid deep respect to their memory.

In Zardab district, martyrs' graves were also visited on Remembrance Day, meetings were held with their families, and a tree-planting campaign was organized.

First, District Executive Authority Head Mardan Jamalzada and other officials visited the monument in the Martyrs' Memorial Park and laid flowers. An exhibition of drawings and handicrafts dedicated to the Patriotic War was also organized.

He noted that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the blood of the martyrs had not been shed in vain and Azerbaijan's sovereignty had been restored.

The participants then visited the graves of martyrs buried at the cemetery in Gelme village of the district.