Rashad Nabiyev: Victory Day symbolizes the unity and heroism of Azerbaijani people
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 10:54
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Victory Day is a celebration of the unity, national will and heroism of the Azerbaijani people, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, according to Report.
"Thanks to the decisive policy of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the unparalleled courage of our valiant army, historical justice has been restored and our lands liberated from occupation.
"We pay our deepest respects to the cherished memory of the martyrs who made this Victory possible and express our gratitude to our veterans. Happy Victory Day!" the minister wrote.
Rəşad Nəbiyev: Zəfər Günü Azərbaycan xalqının qəhrəmanlığının təntənəsidir
Рашад Набиев: День Победы символизирует единство и героизм азербайджанского народа
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