Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Rashad Nabiyev: Victory Day symbolizes the unity and heroism of Azerbaijani people

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 10:54
    Rashad Nabiyev: Victory Day symbolizes the unity and heroism of Azerbaijani people

    Victory Day is a celebration of the unity, national will and heroism of the Azerbaijani people, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Thanks to the decisive policy of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the unparalleled courage of our valiant army, historical justice has been restored and our lands liberated from occupation.

    "We pay our deepest respects to the cherished memory of the martyrs who made this Victory possible and express our gratitude to our veterans. Happy Victory Day!" the minister wrote.

    Rashad Nabiyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Rəşad Nəbiyev: Zəfər Günü Azərbaycan xalqının qəhrəmanlığının təntənəsidir
    Рашад Набиев: День Победы символизирует единство и героизм азербайджанского народа
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed