Ramil Usubov: 'Efforts should be joined against dangers of global nature'

Baku. 5 February.REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ramil Usubov has received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The minister emphasized rich history and deep-rooted relations between the two countries, development and progress in all areas in recent years as a result of political will of the heads of states and that visit by the President of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to our country at the end of last year will expand this cooperation.

Then brief information has been provided on functions and activities of the organization headed by Ramil Usubov, current criminal situation as well as tense situation prevailing in our country during the first years of independence, occupation of our territories as a result of Armenia's military aggression, displacement of about 1 million people.

Touching upon problems the minister mentioned terrorism caused great troubles to Afghan people, that the country has also suffered from this situation and noted fight against international terrorism, drug trafficking, which are main types of transnational organized crime, are always in the center of attention and that efforts should be combined against dangers of global nature.

Ambassador Mohammad Taqi Khalil expressed his satisfaction with high-level cooperation between states and nations, spoke about his visit to our country 20 years ago while being a student, incredible beauty and development of Azerbaijan during past years and being a sample for leading countries of the world for its stability and security.