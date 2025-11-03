Project of Jabrayil Mosque presented in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 12:22
The design for the mosque in Jabrayil, the foundation of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 28, has been unveiled to the public, according to Report.
The total area of the mosque will be over 1,530 square meters.
The mosque will be able to accommodate up to 615 worshippers at a time. The two-story building is designed to accommodate both men and women in prayer.
The mosque's minarets will be 34.2 meters high, and its dome will be 22.6 meters high. The site will also include a parking lot and a gazebo for parishioners.
Latest News
13:25
China confirms first visit by Spanish monarch in 18 yearsOther countries
13:22
Erdogan calls for increased support for TRNC by Muslim countriesRegion
13:14
Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in IstanbulWorld
13:03
Anglo Asian Mining Plc signs contract to sell copper concentrate from its Karabakh mineIndustry
12:52
Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024Region
12:37
Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps decliningICT
12:23
Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issuesOther countries
12:22
Photo
Project of Jabrayil Mosque presented in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
12:09