Project of Jabrayil Mosque presented in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 12:22
    The design for the mosque in Jabrayil, the foundation of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 28, has been unveiled to the public, according to Report.

    The total area of ​​the mosque will be over 1,530 square meters.

    The mosque will be able to accommodate up to 615 worshippers at a time. The two-story building is designed to accommodate both men and women in prayer.

    The mosque's minarets will be 34.2 meters high, and its dome will be 22.6 meters high. The site will also include a parking lot and a gazebo for parishioners.

    Cəbrayıl şəhər məscidinin ilkin layihəsi məlum olub
    Проект мечети Джебраила представлен общественности

