    President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:55
    President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country

    "We had achieved economic independence, and today Azerbaijan is economically dependent on no country. This gave us greater political strength," President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.

    "We were a country pursuing an independent policy, and these factors, along with others, were bringing us closer to the glorious Victory," the head of state added.

    Prezident: Bu gün Azərbaycan iqtisadi cəhətdən heç bir ölkədən asılı deyil
    Президент: Азербайджан сегодня экономически не зависит ни от одной страны

