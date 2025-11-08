President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 13:55
"We had achieved economic independence, and today Azerbaijan is economically dependent on no country. This gave us greater political strength," President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.
"We were a country pursuing an independent policy, and these factors, along with others, were bringing us closer to the glorious Victory," the head of state added.
