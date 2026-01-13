Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 18:47
    President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

    "Over the past 80 years, there has not been a second country that has achieved a victory as complete and absolute as Azerbaijan's," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents from the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted: "There have been wars and conflicts, and they continue to this day. However, none of them have resulted in such a complete and absolute victory. But as a great nation, we achieved this – and we did it in just 44 days, followed by a subsequent operation lasting only a single day."

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan victory
    Prezident: Son 80 il ərzində Azərbaycan kimi tam və mütləq Qələbə qazanan ikinci ölkə olmayıb

    Latest News

    19:01

    Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025

    Energy
    18:49

    President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very bright

    Domestic policy
    18:47

    President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:45

    President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

    Domestic policy
    18:43

    President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every month

    Karabakh
    18:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara city

    Domestic policy
    18:38

    President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more war

    Domestic policy
    18:30

    Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

    Region
    18:19

    Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re

    Other countries
    All News Feed