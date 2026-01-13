President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 13 January, 2026
- 18:47
"Over the past 80 years, there has not been a second country that has achieved a victory as complete and absolute as Azerbaijan's," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents from the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state noted: "There have been wars and conflicts, and they continue to this day. However, none of them have resulted in such a complete and absolute victory. But as a great nation, we achieved this – and we did it in just 44 days, followed by a subsequent operation lasting only a single day."
Latest News
19:01
Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025Energy
18:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very brightDomestic policy
18:47
President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as AzerbaijanDomestic policy
18:45
President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our heartsDomestic policy
18:43
President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every monthKarabakh
18:40
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara cityDomestic policy
18:38
President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more warDomestic policy
18:30
Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for ArmeniaRegion
18:19