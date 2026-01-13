President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

"Over the past 80 years, there has not been a second country that has achieved a victory as complete and absolute as Azerbaijan's," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents from the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state noted: "There have been wars and conflicts, and they continue to this day. However, none of them have resulted in such a complete and absolute victory. But as a great nation, we achieved this – and we did it in just 44 days, followed by a subsequent operation lasting only a single day."