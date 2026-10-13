President of Laos visits Victory Park in Baku
Domestic policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 14:16
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On October 13, the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, visited Victory Park in Baku, Report informs.
An honor guard was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.
The President of Laos laid a wreath at the Victory monument in the park.
Afterwards, the distinguished guest was provided with detailed information about the Victory Park, which was established to perpetuate the memory of the unparalleled heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people in the Patriotic War and the magnificent historic Victory they achieved, as well as to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.
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