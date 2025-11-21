President of Azerbaijan: We support the creation of common information platforms through regional cooperation

"Azerbaijan hosts several prestigious international events related to the media, and constantly, puts forward important initiatives in this area," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum themed "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity," Report informs.

"Aligning our national media strategy with the international practice, we focus, in particular, on increasing professionalism of journalists, broadcasting evidence-based news and developing media literacy. At the same time, we support the creation of information platforms via the regional collaboration," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.