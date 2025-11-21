Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    President of Azerbaijan: We support the creation of common information platforms through regional cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:16
    President of Azerbaijan: We support the creation of common information platforms through regional cooperation

    "Azerbaijan hosts several prestigious international events related to the media, and constantly, puts forward important initiatives in this area," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum themed "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity," Report informs.

    "Aligning our national media strategy with the international practice, we focus, in particular, on increasing professionalism of journalists, broadcasting evidence-based news and developing media literacy. At the same time, we support the creation of information platforms via the regional collaboration," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

    D-8 D-8 Media Forum Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Biz regional əməkdaşlıq vasitəsilə ortaq informasiya platformalarının yaradılmasını dəstəkləyirik
    Президент: Посредством регионального сотрудничества мы поддерживаем создание совместных информплатформ

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed