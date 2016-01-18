Azerbaijani President: Perhaps issue of increasing pensions and salaries may be revised in 2016

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have not seen such steps in majority of countries affected by the fall in oil prices. I have no information that salaries and pensions have risen in current crisis situation.This is a very serious social step and demonstration of our strong social policy and hundreds of millions of manats will be spent from the state budget for the implementation of this initiative."

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting held on January 18 devoted to the solution of economic and social issues.

"I think, there is no need to explain what this means in present circumstances. It is not excluded that during the year this issue could be reconsidered. Of course, it depends on our capabilities.

According to the orders issued by the head of Azerbaijani state last week, pensions and salaries increased by 10% in Azerbaijan.