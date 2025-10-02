Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabağ football club

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:08
    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabağ football club

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts congratulating the Qarabağ football club on their latest victory, Report informs.

    AZERTAC presents the post: "I wholeheartedly congratulate the Qarabağ football club and the entire Azerbaijani football community on their confident victory over the Danish champion, Copenhagen football club.

    Qarabağ continues to make our nation proud by securing two brilliant wins in two matches in the league phase of the world"s strongest club tournament, sharing the top positions with the giants of international football."

    İlham Əliyev: "Qarabağ" klubu xalqımızı qürurlandırmaqda davam edir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил "Карабах" с победой над "Копенгагеном"

    Photo

    Photo

