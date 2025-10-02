President of Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabağ football club
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:08
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts congratulating the Qarabağ football club on their latest victory, Report informs.
AZERTAC presents the post: "I wholeheartedly congratulate the Qarabağ football club and the entire Azerbaijani football community on their confident victory over the Danish champion, Copenhagen football club.
Qarabağ continues to make our nation proud by securing two brilliant wins in two matches in the league phase of the world"s strongest club tournament, sharing the top positions with the giants of international football."
