    President Ilham Aliyev visits Aghjabadi district

    Flag Museum opens in Aghjabadi district

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended opening of Flag Museum within the framework of his visit to Aghjabadi district.

    Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the museum.

    The head of state got acquainted with the conditions created in the museum.

    The two-story building of the museum consists of an act and conference halls, electronic library and other administrative rooms.

    Flag Square, where the new museum is located, also attracts attention with its beauty. The square has recently been expanded, major renovations have been carried out here.

