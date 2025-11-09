Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today the state flag flies in every corner of Azerbaijan

    • 09 November, 2025
    • 12:02
    Today, the state flag flies in every corner of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his official social media accounts on the occasion of November 9 – National Flag Day, Report informs.

    Prezident: Bu gün Azərbaycanın hər bir yerində Dövlət bayrağı dalğalanır
    Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня в каждом уголке Азербайджана развевается Государственный флаг

