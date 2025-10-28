President Ilham Aliyev: Today's reality is a celebration of justice
Domestic policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 18:05
"Today's reality, this day, is a celebration of justice," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district, Report informs.
Stressing the importance of believing in justice and ensuring it, the head of state added: "Our people both believed in justice and fought for it. We are the owners of these lands. We have expelled the enemy from our lands and are building a wonderful life here today."
