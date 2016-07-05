President Ilham Aliyev signs an order on provision of financial assistance to religious organizations

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on provision of financial assistance to religious organizations in Azerbaijan.

The order was signed to ensure support to the religious confessions existing in the country and further improve their financial situation.

In accordance with the order, 1 000 000 AZN has been allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan Republic envisaged in the state budget for 2016 to provide financial assistance to religious organization in Azerbaijan, to the Caucasian Muslims Office, 250 000 AZN to Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church, 250 000 AZN to Baku Mountain Jews religious community, 100 000 AZN to European Jews religious community in Baku, 100 000 AZN to Catholic Church Apostolic Prefecture in Azerbaijan Republic and 100 000 AZN to Albanian-Udi Christian religious community.

The Ministry of Finance should provide financing in the amount mentioned in the 1st part of the order.