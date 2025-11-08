President Ilham Aliyev shares post about military parade in Baku
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 16:40
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts about the military parade in Baku dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War.
Report presents this post:
Bakıda Vətən müharibəsində Qələbənin beşinci ildönümünə həsr olunmuş Hərbi parad keçirilib.https://t.co/b4vymGyq2K pic.twitter.com/63NGjltZdv— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 8, 2025
Latest News
17:24
Photo
More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory DayEcology
17:23
Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South CaucasusRegion
17:19
Photo
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders have joint dinnerOther
17:07
Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30COP29
16:46
Photo
5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representationsMilitary
16:44
President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious VictoryMilitary
16:43
Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory DayForeign policy
16:40
President Ilham Aliyev shares post about military parade in BakuDomestic policy
16:22
Photo