President Ilham Aliyev reviews facilities at Aghdam Olive Enterprise

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the facilities at the Aghdam Olive Enterprise on November 7.

According to Report, Ruslan Sadikhov, Director of Agroinkishaf 2017 LLC, briefed the head of state on the enterprise's operations.

Following the clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance from areas in Aghdam liberated from occupation, the company began land preparation and leveling in December 2020 and promptly launched planting activities. Grain was initially cultivated in the area, with yields reaching 40 centners per hectare.

An olive orchard has since been established across 1,150 hectares, with more than 700,000 trees planted. The number of olive and almond trees is expected to reach 1.5 million in the future.

The enterprise plans to produce 10,000 tonnes of olives or 2,000 tonnes of olive oil annually. Modern agricultural machinery is used in production.

As part of the project, temporary irrigation canals have been built, the 3,690-meter Eyvazkhanbayli-Khachinchay road has been repaired, and administrative and technical facilities have been established. A forest plantation covering 10 hectares has been created, with a further 50 hectares planned. A fuel station and a weather station have also been set up on the site.

The head of state was also briefed on Azerbaijan's walnut production industry. Since 2017, Agroinkishaf 2017 LLC has been working to establish orchards covering more than 2,000 hectares in the Shaki and Oghuz districts, where modern, high-density walnut varieties are cultivated. The initiative aims to reduce walnut imports and develop an export-oriented walnut industry.

In 2022, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for a walnut washing, drying, sorting and packaging plant in the Oghuz district. In 2025, the company purchased and commissioned equipment for the facility, which has an annual processing capacity of 10,000 tonnes of walnuts.

The harvested walnuts are sold mainly on the domestic market and are also exported to Türkiye, Georgia, Russia and Italy. Modern intensive almond orchards are being established across nearly 1,000 hectares.

The enterprise is equipped with modern agricultural machinery, a drip irrigation system, weather stations, a phytosanitary laboratory and other essential equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev was also briefed in detail on the progress achieved under the Ajinohur Olive Valley project.

President Ilham Aliyev planted an olive tree on the enterprise's grounds.