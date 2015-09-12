President Ilham Aliyev reviewed Lyceums No. 5 and 264 after repair and reconstruction works

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed Baku Professional Lyceum No. 5 in Khatai region of Baku after repair and reconstruction, Report informs.

Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state about the work done.

The head of state reviewed conditions created in the Lyceum, which has 41 rooms.

Then, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed school-lyceum No. 264 after repair and reconstruction in Khatai, Baku.

The head of state was informed on the repair and reconstruction work done.

The building of the school was constructed in 1981.

The photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s attention to education and President Ilham Aliyev`s work to bring the schools to modern standards were installed in the lobby of the building.

The lyceum offers classes in two shifts.

In 2008 and in 2014, the school-lyceum was named the best school of the year. In the 2014-2015 academic year, 76% of 98 students who finished the school enrolled at universities, with 7 of them scoring more than 600 points at entrance exams.