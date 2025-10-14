President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Kigali amendment
Domestic policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 16:22
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ratified the Kigali Amendment of October 15, 2016, to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, according to Report.
