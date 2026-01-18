Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs

    Domestic policy
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 13:37
    President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs

    On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs, Report informs.

    The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

    The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Ilham Aliyev January 20
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev 20 Yanvar şəhidlərinin xatirəsini yad edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев почтил память шехидов 20 Января

