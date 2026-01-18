President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs
- 18 January, 2026
- 13:37
On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs, Report informs.
The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
