President Ilham Aliyev: Issues related to employment are a top priority in the regions

"Issues related to employment are a top priority," President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with newly appointed Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"In Azerbaijan, in general, very large reforms have been carried out in recent years in the area of employment. The level of unemployment has decreased. However, it is also true that there are still migration trends from the regions towards Baku and other big cities. There are various reasons for that," the head of state added.