President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Heyvali village, Aghdara district - UPDATED

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Heyvali village in the Aghdara district and familiarized himself with the reconstruction and development work carried out there on January 13.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the Head of State was briefed on the landscaping activities and planned infrastructure projects in the village.

Heyvali is located within its own administrative-territorial district in the Aghdara region, at the foothills of the Karabakh mountain range. Prior to the occupation, the local population was primarily engaged in grain farming, tobacco cultivation, and animal husbandry. The village also housed social facilities such as a school, a community club, and a post office. Heyvali was liberated from occupation following the anti-terror operations conducted in 2023.

Out of 126 private houses in Heyvali, 45 have already been fully restored and are ready for occupancy. The restoration of an additional 50 houses is planned throughout the year. All necessary conditions have been established for the settlement of the 19 families (74 people) who have already returned to their native land.

As part of the village's reconstruction, extensive work has been undertaken to restore social infrastructure. Specifically, two existing transformers, as well as electricity and gas lines, have been rehabilitated, and new telecommunications lines have been installed. To ensure residents' access to drinking water, a 60-cubic-meter tank has been installed, and construction of the water supply network has begun. In addition, approximately 4.5 kilometers of intra-village roads have undergone major repairs, and a new recreation park has been created for residents' leisure time.

Later, President Ilham Aliyev visited the family of local resident Sarvan Abbasov and familiarized himself with the living conditions created in their new home.

